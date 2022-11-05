There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and New York.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $154 million ($74.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.6 billion ($782.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.