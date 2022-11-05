Mega

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and New York.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $154 million ($74.7 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.6 billion ($782.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you