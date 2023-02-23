Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

11-19-39-44-65, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Pennsylvania. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Missouri.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $119 million ($61 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-15-30-36-63, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $126 million ($63.9 million cash).

