There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-19-39-44-65, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Pennsylvania. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Missouri.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $119 million ($61 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-15-30-36-63, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $126 million ($63.9 million cash).