Three people died Thursday night, and six more were hurt, when a pick-up truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 40 near Dyer in Crawford County slammed into a group of motorcyclists.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman, OK, drove a truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40, near the 21-mile marker. The truck hit a group of westbound motorcyclists.
Santos and a passenger, Amber Rodgers, 37, of Virginia Beach, VA, were injured.
Killed were three of the cyclists: Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, and his passenger, Patricia Lemar, 44, both of Slidell, LA, and Malinda Shano, 50, of Terryton, LA, who was driving a separate motorcycle.
Four of the injured were riding motorcycles separately. They were Larry Alexie, 48, of Lafite, LA, Robert Day, 44, of Gretna, LA, Jennifer Couvillion, 42, of Lafite, LA, and Derrick Reynolds, 49, of Slidell, LA.
The injured were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, and UAMS in Little Rock.
The wreck was reported at 6:07 p.m.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class John Ross investigated the wreck.