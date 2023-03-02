Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-9-28-36-53, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Oregon and Texas.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $161 million ($82.2 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

14-16-40-52-59, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $167 million ($84.5 million cash).

