There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-9-28-36-53, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Oregon and Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $161 million ($82.2 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
14-16-40-52-59, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $167 million ($84.5 million cash).