A woman and two children were struck by at least two vehicles on Interstate 30 in Miller County about 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
Jude Nicole Smith, 48, of Arlington, TX, and two minor children who were not identified in the report, were killed.
The deaths happened at the 15-mile marker south of Fulton.
Smith and the children were in the right eastbound traffic lane. An unidentified vehicle struck Smith, killing her. The vehicle did not stop and the driver’s identity has not been determined.
A second vehicle – a 2013 Freightliner – struck the two children in the right eastbound lane, the report said. The trucker stopped. The truck driver was not injured and was not identified in the report.
There was no immediate word on why Smith and the children were in the roadway. The relationship between Smith and the children is not stated in the report, but a social media post indicates that the children were Smith’s grandchildren.
Cpl. Kyle Jones is the investigating office for Smith’s death. Cpl. William Davidson is investigating the death of the children.