The husband of a Miller County woman who was found dead on Monday has been charged with her death.
The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, was discovered inside her home on Miller County Road 10 in the southeastern part of the county.
Miller County deputies were contacted about 10 a.m. Monday in reference to a missing person. Family members reported that they had not seen Mrs. Carney since Sunday night. The residence was secure but there was no answer at the door.
Later that afternoon, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Miller County investigators and deputies, accompanied by family members, made a forced entry into the house and found the body.
The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that Mrs. Carnley died as a result of a single gunshot wound. A search warrant was obtained and the residence was searched and processed for evidence. The victim’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination.
A warrant was issued at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday for her husband, Curtis Carnley Sr., 54, on a charge of first-degree murder. At approximately 2 p.m., Miller County deputies responded to a civilian call about Carnley possibly being seen walking along Miller County Road 5 in South Miller County. Deputies located and arrested Carnley without incident.
Carnley is being medically evaluated and will be booked into the Miller County Detention Center where he will be held without bond pending his first judicial appearance later this week.
The investigation into Trisha Carnley’s death remains active.