There was one winner in Florida of Wednesday’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Jacksonville.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
13-19-20-32-33, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
There were five Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Pennsylvania, Texas (2) and West Virginia. There were two Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Florida and North Carolina.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot slides back down to $20 million ($9.9 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Mega Ball winner of $10,000. There were 13 Match 4 winners of $500. There were 15 Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were 31 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 39 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-13-20-35-54, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $170 million ($83.4 million cash).