TexARKana Regional Airport will receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
The money is part of nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals of all sizes.
The grants expand capacity at the nation’s airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
The TexARKana airport will use its money to assure completion of its current terminal expansion and two new passenger boarding bridges. The new terminal and bridges increase passenger capacity and improve access for people with handicaps.
Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill will receive $13 million to upgrade energy efficiency, and improve infrastructure for people with handicaps. The terminal will be expanded to add an upper level walkway bridge, replace and add escalators, and update the baggage handling system.