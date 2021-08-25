Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $288 million ($208.9 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

17-37-47-60-61, Powerball 15, Power Play 3x.

Monday was the inaugural date for Powerball’s new Monday drawing.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in North Carolina.

In Arkansas, there were no winners of more than $7.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $304 million ($222.2 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

