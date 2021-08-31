There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-15-45-51-61, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $345 million ($249.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $306 million ($221.0 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.