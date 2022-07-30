Mega

One ticket sold in Illinois was the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery on Friday.

A ticket sold in Arkansas won $2 million. Another Arkansas ticket won $10,000.

There were Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Arkansas, Florida (3), Iowa and Pennsylvania. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Florida (2), Georgia (2), Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Teas (2) and Wisconsin.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot reboots to $20 million ($11.6 million cash value).

The big winner was sold at a Speedway convenience store on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, IL.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-25-44-55-57, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.5 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

