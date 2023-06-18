There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-12-45-61-64, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $380 million ($196.8 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-24-34-45-57, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $300 million ($156 million cash).