A suspect who shot at a house early Saturday, wounded a De Queen officer and led a chase was arrested after a manhunt.
According to press releases from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Sevier County deputies were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. to 113 Sweet Home Lane in De Queen regarding a domestic disturbance and a reported shooting.
The first officer to arrive was met with gunfire and his patrol unit was struck by several rounds.
As more officers arrived, the suspect, Kenneth Lee Smith, 37, of De Queen, fled his ex-wife’s home on a motorcycle.
Officers with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and De Queen Police Department pursued Smith’s motorcycle. Smith fired multiple rounds at law enforcement while he was traveling south on Arkansas 41. The pursuit ended in Little River County when officers disabled the motorcycle after Smith reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour, while traveling south in the northbound lane, endangering the lives of law enforcement who were in pursuit and other motorists.
During the pursuit, Smith fired shots that struck a Sevier County Deputy Sheriff’s patrol unit as well as a De Queen Police Department patrol unit.
Lt. Chad Bradshaw with the De Queen Police Department was shot in the right shoulder. Bradshaw was transported to the Sevier County Medical Center for treatment and has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
After Smith’s motorcycle was disabled, he fled into a tangle of woods and a clear-cut area south of the Sevier-Little River County line.
A search team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections Ouachita River Unit in Malvern arrived to search within a perimeter organized by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Aided by dogs and an Arkansas State Police helicopter equipped with heat-seeking capability, the team picked up a four-hour-old track.
Smith was tracked for 3.5 miles. Correctional officers said when Smith was cornered, he wouldn’t drop the knife he was waving. Pepper spray and a deputy’s taser dropped Smith, who was taken into custody.
Officers from the Arkansas State Police, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, De Queen Police Department, 9W Judicial District Drug Task Force, Little River Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Highway Police, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections were thanked by Sheriff Robert Gentry and Chief Scott Simmons.
Arkansas State Police investigators have taken charge of the investigation.
According to court records, Smith’s former wife received a final order of protection on May 12, 2022 from Sevier County Circuit Court.
In her petition for the order of protection, Smith’s ex-wife said Smith suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses, and did not take medication he was prescribed by the VA.
“He calls back-to-back and goes from suicidal to angry. He has an extensive history in domestic violence,” she said in the petition.
Regarding the May 7, 2022 incident that led to the protection order, Smith’s ex-wife said Smith grabbed her by the hair, slammed her into a door and pushed her down to the floor. As she struggled to reach a phone, he grabbed it from her hand and threw it across the room. Her roommate was able to get between Smith and the woman, giving her time to get away.