A Rison man died Sunday in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 520 north of Pine Bluff.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Eric Leopard, 25, was driving a 2000 model Ford north when it veered into the median and overturned several times before striking a cable barrier. Leopard was ejected.
Leopard was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died about 7:55 a.m.
The wreck happened at 6:20 a.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Terrell L. Pratt investigated.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.