The Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
The 37 newly inducted Century Farms are located in the following 25 counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Faulkner, Franklin, Fulton, Garland, Independence, Izard, Lincoln, Lonoke, Newton, Perry, Prairie, Pulaski, Searcy, Van Buren and White.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Arkansas State Capitol.