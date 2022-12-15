There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 10x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $149 million ($80.4 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $429 million ($233.6 million cash).