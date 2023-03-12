An Arkansas State Trooper originally from Magnolia has been honored with a regional award for his work in illegal drug interdiction.
Trooper Deston T. Linkous, 30, was recognized as Officer of the Year by the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. The organization presented awards earlier this week in Biloxi, MS.
Linkous was cited for making 20 seizures with an overall street value of $7.9 million.
Linkous joined the Arkansas State Police in 2015.
The ASP’s Interstate Criminal Patrol (ICP) dominated the 2022 Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area award, winning two other individual awards and being recognized as “Team of the Year.”
Trooper David Hamilton made the largest methamphetamine seizure -- 119 pounds last March. Trooper Josh Elmore had the largest “other dangerous drugs” seizure -- 56 pounds of Fentanyl in one September seizure.
During 2022, ASP seized over 8,015 pounds of marijuana, 143 pounds of cocaine, 372 pounds of methamphetamine, 65.8 pounds of Fentanyl, $996,100 in cash and 32 weapons.