There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-22-24-51-60, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Maryland.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $192 million ($104.9 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-37-45-62-64, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $414 million ($221 million cash).