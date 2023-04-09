Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

11-22-24-51-60, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Maryland.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $192 million ($104.9 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-37-45-62-64, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $414 million ($221 million cash).

