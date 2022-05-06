Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week his intent to pardon an Emmet resident.
The announcement was among nine pardons and three commutations posted by the governor.
Applicants for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Receiving the grant of pardon was George E. Adams Jr. of Emmet for burglary, theft of property and breaking or entering. This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1987 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The sheriff has raised objections to the applicant's request.