Former Monticello Mayor Harold Dewayne West died Wednesday. He was 79.
He was born on September 3, 1941, in Drew County to the late Bud and Jessie Warren West.
Mr. West received his early education at Drew Central Schools where he was a member of several clubs. In 1958, he attended Boys State, an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. He was an All-Star basketball player in 1959. He attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and completed his B.S.E. at University of Arkansas at Monticello.
West had an interesting and diverse career. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service, Burlington Industries, construction, and Life and Casualty of Tennessee. In 1969, he was a leading agent for Land C Insurance. He taught a decade at Drew Central School and drove a school bus most of those years. He was retired from the Arkansas National Guard. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Monticello.
West served four terms as mayor of Monticello after serving two terms as Drew County Judge.
Lake Monticello was built during West’s tenure and named by him.
