There was one winner in Florida of Tuesday’s $36 million national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
18-39-42-57-63, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $3 million in New Jersey.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($9.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
32-34-37-39-47, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $236 million ($116 million cash).