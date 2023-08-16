Mega

There was one winner in Florida of Tuesday’s $36 million national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

18-39-42-57-63, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $3 million in New Jersey.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($9.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

32-34-37-39-47, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $236 million ($116 million cash).

