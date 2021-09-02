The American Red Cross is providing provide safe shelter and comfort to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ida.
As remnants of Hurricane Ida make their way north, the damage left behind in Louisiana and Mississippi is becoming clearer. The Red Cross has over 870 disaster workers supporting impacted communities.
Right now, the focus is on providing safe shelter, meals and comfort for people in need.
The Red Cross will be working side-by-side with its partners to help people recover for weeks and months to come. On Monday night, more than 1,500 people sought refuge in some 38 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.
In the coming days, dozens of Red Cross emergency response vehicles will begin bringing food and relief supplies to people across the region.