In a 10-1 vote, Clark County justices of the peace voiced approval Monday to use $1.6 million in federal funds for work at the county landfill in Joan.
The funds — federal money awarded to the county from the American Rescue Act plan — will be used to close a portion of the landfill and to clean sediment from a pond located within its boundaries. Monday’s action leaves $2.9 million in available ARA funds. The other option, County Judge Troy Tucker told justices, would be to use $448,000 in a CD set aside to pay financial assurance and to appropriate money from other funds in order to close the near-capacity portion of the landfill.
Justices heard a presentation from Owen Carpenter, engineering manager at the Bryant-based Terracon Consultants Inc., regarding the situation at the landfill. Tucker, who did much of the talking, reiterated that the county’s landfill is not where household garbage is taken — it’s transported on a daily basis to a Class 1 landfill in Saline County — but rather a lower-class landfill where building materials and demolition debris are hauled and dumped.
Once the 10-acre cell is closed, the next move justices will be faced with is the opening of a new cell, a financial decision separate from using the $1.6 million to close out the old cell. During his presentation, Carpenter pointed out that there will be future closures of additional cells at the landfill.
