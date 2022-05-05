The 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has named the 2022 County Farm Families of the Year.
The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 14. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon.
Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:
To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community
To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state
To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
Selection as Arkansas Farm Family of the Year include efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.
No Farm Family was selected in Columbia County this year.
Farm Families of the Year from South Arkansas counties:
Ashley – Brian Young
Bradley – Jason and Laura West
Calhoun – Caleb and Jessica Bell
Chicot – Mark Welty
Clark – Ted and Cindy Huneycutt, and Steve and LeAnne Huneycutt
Cleveland – Brian Ashcraft, Ashcraft Farms/Cowford Farms
Dallas – Edward and Mary Parham, Parham Family Tree Farm
Desha – Chris Dunnahoe
Drew – Alice, Rocky and Alicia Lindsey, Peyton Place Farms
Hempstead – Tim and Jana Robertson
Howard – Brandon and Samantha Manasco family
Lafayette – Justin Spence family
Little River – Terry and Parker Smith families, Boudreaux Farms
Nevada – Chance Cummings
Ouachita – Tyler Farms and Ranch
Sevier – Josh Walker, Red Bud Farms
Union – Buddy Henley family: Buddy, Pat and Ray Henley, Henley Feed Store
The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with the selection of top farm families in each county and culminates in December with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year, who then go on to represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farm of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.