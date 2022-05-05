Farm

The 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has named the 2022 County Farm Families of the Year.

The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 14. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

Selection as Arkansas Farm Family of the Year include efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.

No Farm Family was selected in Columbia County this year.

Farm Families of the Year from South Arkansas counties:

Ashley – Brian Young

Bradley – Jason and Laura West

Calhoun – Caleb and Jessica Bell

Chicot – Mark Welty

Clark – Ted and Cindy Huneycutt, and Steve and LeAnne Huneycutt

Cleveland – Brian Ashcraft, Ashcraft Farms/Cowford Farms

Dallas – Edward and Mary Parham, Parham Family Tree Farm

Desha – Chris Dunnahoe

Drew – Alice, Rocky and Alicia Lindsey, Peyton Place Farms

Hempstead – Tim and Jana Robertson

Howard – Brandon and Samantha Manasco family

Lafayette – Justin Spence family

Little River – Terry and Parker Smith families, Boudreaux Farms

Nevada – Chance Cummings

Ouachita – Tyler Farms and Ranch

Sevier – Josh Walker, Red Bud Farms

Union – Buddy Henley family: Buddy, Pat and Ray Henley, Henley Feed Store

The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with the selection of top farm families in each county and culminates in December with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year, who then go on to represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farm of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.

