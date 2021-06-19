Whitney Williams has been crowned as Miss Arkansas 2021.
Williams, 23, who was at the pageant in Little Rock representing the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, was presented with the honor on Saturday night.
The only contestant with a South Arkansas connection to make the final 15 was Miss Southeast Arkansas Hannah Barbaree, 20, of El Dorado.
Five of the contestants has Southern Arkansas University connections, including the current Miss SAU, Carson Beeching. The others were Alexus Flanigan, Cait Light, Reagan Grubbs and Ryann Lee Grubbs.
Williams, the new Miss Arkansas, is from Conway. She’s the first Miss Arkansas to win the title with the talent performance of baton twirling.
She succeeds Darynne Dahlem, who served as Miss Arkansas for two years since the pageant was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams will represent the state at the Miss America Pageant, which will be held in December at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, CT.