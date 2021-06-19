There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $20,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold worth $200. were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.2 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-29-34-44-50, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $52 million ($36.6 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).