Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $20,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold worth $200. were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.2 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

19-29-34-44-50, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $52 million ($36.6 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

