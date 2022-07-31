A driver and a child died and a second driver was hurt Sunday afternoon in a wreck on Arkansas 7 between Caddo Valley and Bismarck, just north of DeGray Lake (Hot Spring County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Chevrolet Spark, driven by Rebecca Welday, 80, of Pearcy, was northbound on the highway near Edgewood Drive. Her vehicle crossed the centerline on a wet roadway and hit a 2016 model Ford Escape head-on. The Escape was driven by Cathy Hathcoat, 69, of Arkadelphia.
Welday and her passenger -- a minor who was not identified in the report – was killed.
Hathcoat was injured and taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs.
The wreck happened about 2:40 p.m.
Trooper Jackson Daniell investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.