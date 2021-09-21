A man who livestreamed himself on social media as he drove around Texarkana searching for a police officer to kill last April was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison by a Bowie County, TX jury.
Aaron Swenson, 38, was associated with the Boogaloo movement, an anti-government extremist group. He had armed himself with three firearms and a sword the night of April 11, 2020. Swenson wore a Hawaiian shirt symbolic of the Boogaloo group and a tactical vest. He carried 156 rounds of ammunition.
Swenson broadcast on Facebook Live as he traveled on I-30 looking for a police officer alone. Swenson spoke of “finding his prey” and “hunting for tyrants and red coats.”
Calls to 911 alerted on-duty law enforcement to the live feed. Officers were able to determine what kind of truck Swenson was driving and find his location despite Swenson keeping the camera turned down most of the time. Swenson led officers on a high-speed chase through Bowie County, eventually coming to a stop on Highway 82 after an officer was able to deflate one of his tires with a spike strip.
