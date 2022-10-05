TXKToday.com : TexARKana hires new police chief
TexARKana City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm of League City, TX, as the next police chief.
Kramm’s predecessor was Kristi Bennett, who resigned to accept the police chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24.
Kramm was selected after a comprehensive, competitive nationwide search and with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and city department heads. “The number of qualified applicants tells me the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is well respected,” Ellington said.
Chief Kramm earned a batchelor’s degree in business administration from LeTourneau University and an MBA from University of Houston Clear Lake. He is also a graduate of the FBI Academy.
After serving in the United States Navy, Chief Kramm began his career with the League City Police Department in 1993.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.