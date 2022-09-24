There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Texas.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $325 million ($172.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
8-33-34-45-54, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $270 million ($145.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.