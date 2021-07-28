The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission has approved two South Arkansas projects.
The City of Strong received a $346,826 loan and a $148,640 loan with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. The project includes drilling a new well and installation of a new chlorination system to provide sufficient water to meet daily demands and address reliability issues. This project will benefit approximately 461 customers.
The City of Texarkana in Miller County received a grant up to $111,000 from the Arkansas Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities Drinking Water Grant Program to extend its water system to unserved area that is experiencing high levels of iron in private wells. The project will benefit approximately 10 customers.
The commission approved a grant of $65,000 to the Arkansas Rural Water Association for training, technical assistance, and on-site reviews for water and wastewater system in Arkansas’s persistent poverty counties. A grant of $125,000 was approved to hire a “circuit rider” to assist small water systems with operation, maintenance, management, or infrastructure problems.
Commissioners also approved a grant not to exceed $286,650 from the Water Development Fund to match a $637,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. These grants will be used to fund the Arkansas Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities Drinking Water Grant Program. It will provide studies to assist small and disadvantaged communities in determining the feasibility of possible regionalization or consolidation of drinking water systems.