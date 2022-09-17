There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Indiana.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $277 million ($149 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
9-10-20-22-52, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $225 million ($122.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.