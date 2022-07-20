The Arkadelphia City Board of Directors worked through a short agenda Tuesday night.
Directors approved a resolution to endorse Hostess Brands’ participation in the Tax Back program, an investment incentive that provides sales and use tax refunds on the purchase of building materials and taxable machinery and equipment.
City Manager Gary Brinkley, who participated in the meeting via teleconference, said the resolution was an “almost ceremonial” show of support for Hostess as most of Hostess’ suppliers are outside of Arkadelphia.
The board approved bids of $99,500 for repairs to the 8th Street bridge and $125,000 for repairs to the M.H. Russell bridge. Brinkley said that approving the bids tonight means that the bridges will reopen before school starts in August.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.