There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia, and two Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $4 million in Colorado and Florida.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $259 million ($131.1 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $93 million ($46.7 million cash value).