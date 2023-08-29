Samuel Paul Hartman, who escaped from an Arkansas prison more than a year ago, was captured Tuesday by U.S. Marshals and Arkansas Department of Corrections officials.
The takedown took place at the Quality Inn motel in Lewisburg, WV. A photograph from the U.S. Marshals Service showed Hartman with facial lacerations, but there were no further details about the circumstances of the actual arrests.
Also apprehended were the two women who were believed to have assisted in Hartman’s escape from the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys on Friday, August 12, 2022, and a fourth individual.
Arrested with Hartman, 39, were his sister, Misty Hartman, 39; his mother, Linda Annette White, 61; and White’s boyfriend, Rodney Trent, 52, a resident of Lester, WV.
Both women are alleged to have helped Hartman escape using a pickup truck and jet skis. Trent faces felony charges for allegedly harboring a sex offender and for assisting the trio while on the run.
While Hartman was on a work detail, a vehicle approached the work crew, and two women, later identified as Linda White and Misty Hartman, exited the vehicle and fired several shots toward the work crew as Hartman ran to the awaiting vehicle. The vehicle then fled as DOC officers pursued. DOC pursued the vehicle to the area just short of the Mississippi River where all three fled to two pre-staged jet skis.
After a short time, law enforcement officers from Mississippi and Arkansas went to the Mississippi side of the river and located the abandoned jet skis on the riverbank. An eyewitness on the Mississippi side of the river reported seeing one man and two women riding jet skis across the river.
In March, USMS investigators from the agency’s Cold and Complex Case Unit paired up with investigators from the Eastern District of Arkansas to find the three. Investigators developed information that Linda White had ties to West Virginia and contacted the Southern District of West Virginia for assistance in the case.
“Today’s capture was the result of deliberate and determined law enforcement work,” said Joe Profiri, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. “The United States Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections have kept this case on the forefront and followed hundreds of leads over the course of the last year. We appreciate the support and assistance from all agencies involved, the Arkansas Governor’s office, and the State of West Virginia in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.”
“In my nearly 30 years of law enforcement, I cannot recall a task force that has the level of dedication to accomplishing the mission and making our communities safer than that of CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force),” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “The apprehension of these dangerous fugitives demonstrates the close and outstanding relationship that CUFFED enjoys with our local and state partners, other USMS Districts, and the USMS Domestic Investigations Branch.”
Hartman was sentenced on November 22, 2013 to a life term from Franklin County.
Hartman, who had a criminal record prior to his rape conviction, was convicted of raping a stepdaughter. He was also convicted of evidence tampering for deleting a statement he made to an investigator from the investigator’s digital recorder.