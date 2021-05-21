The official hurricane season doesn’t start until June 1, but the tropics have already come to life with storm activity.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a surface trough and a mid- to upper-level disturbance over the western Gulf of Mexico. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development before the disturbance moves inland over the northwestern Gulf coast into Friday morning.
Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana during the next few days.
Meanwhile, a non-tropical low pressure area located about 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is producing winds to storm force and disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
The storm could eventually threaten the upper U.S. East Coast.
The low is expected to move west-southwestward over warmer waters during the next day or so, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone later Friday or on Saturday near or to the northeast of Bermuda.
Thereafter, the low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday.
The first two named storms of the 2021 hurricane season will bear the names of Ana and Bill.