There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-22-44-53-65, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $74 million ($52.3 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
5-31-34-51-53, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $190 million ($137.3 million cash).