Passengers aboard a Texas-bound Amtrak had all day Sunday to check out a small Arkansas town when the train struck a tree.
The tree collision happened during heavy storms that swept through parts of South Arkansas early Sunday morning, sometime shortly after the train left the Arkadelphia station, where the Texas Eagle makes daily 4 a.m. departures.
No one was injured in the collision, but the train sustained damage, including a couple of smashed windows on front of the train. For the next several hours passengers would wait on the train as it sat idle in Gurdon.
The southbound Texas Eagle originates in Chicago and includes stops in major cities, including St. Louis and Dallas, on its way to San Antonio. This stop would be a 12-hour layover in the sleepy Clark County hamlet of Gurdon (pop: 1,840). Passengers looking outside the train windows could see the town’s old train depot, whose platform didn’t meet basic standards to allow passengers to step off the train and therefore kept their activities limited to the confines of the train’s interior. The next station where the train makes daily stops is located in Hope.
