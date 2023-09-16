Mega

There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

5-13-29-50-53, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $183 million ($87.4 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

22-30-37-44-45, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $596 million ($284.2 million cash).

