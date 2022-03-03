There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-37-48-61-63, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $85 million ($56.6 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
18-22-38-39-50, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $113 million ($77 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.