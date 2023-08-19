The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has recognized the recipients of the 2023 Acting Out Against Hunger awards. The annual awards commend individuals, businesses, and organizations in Arkansas who go the extra mile addressing food insecurity within their communities.
The awards will be presented during Hunger Action Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, September 21 at the Junior League of Little Rock, located at 401 Scott Street.
The 2023 Acting Out Against Hunger award winners from South Arkansas are:
Nucor Award
Beth Tody, Sevier County
Excel by 8 Award
Horatio School District, Sevier County
Crane Composites, Inc., Award
Community of Mineral Springs, Howard County
Hunger Action Breakfast is the centerpiece of Hunger Action Month for the Alliance and six Feeding America food banks in Arkansas. September a nationally recognized month-long campaign designed to raise awareness and inspire action about food insecurity. This year's event chairs are Dr. Sid and Mary Lewis Dassinger.