The state’s first Moxy hotel will soon begin construction in south Fayetteville.
The Marriott-owned Moxy hotel brand features unique communal spaces aimed at younger guests at a lower price point.
The hotel is part of a larger mixed-use development called South Yard, which sits at the southwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South School Avenue. The project, from local developers Specialized Real Estate Group, is an adaptive reuse of the 1950s buildings on the former Farmers Cooperative site.
It includes apartments several retail spaces and the recently opened Memphis-based Central BBQ. Two other restaurants – Fayetteville Taco & Tamale and The Meteor Cafe – are set to open later this year.
Jeremy Hudson, CEO of Specialized, said the Moxy brand’s unique atmosphere aligns with the vision for South Yard, which was designed to create spaces where neighbors can socialize and connect.
“We are excited to welcome Moxy Hotel to South Yard,” said Hudson in a statement. “Their dynamic and forward-thinking approach to hospitality perfectly complements our vision for creating a thriving community space.”
