There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
40-41-58-64-65, Powerball 17, Power Play 3.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Ohio.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $117 million ($68.4 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-21-24-41-65, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $131 million ($74.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.