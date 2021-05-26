At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the TexARKana Police Department received a 911 call from the Fox Creek Apartments manager located at 4303 County Avenue.
The apartment manager told the dispatcher that a resident male in his 40s had not been seen or heard from in about a week. The manager asked police to respond to do a welfare check on the male.
Once the officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male deceased inside the apartment. Detectives were notified and the man as Earnest Jackson, 40.
The detective’s investigation has led them to work the incident as a homicide.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.