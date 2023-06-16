The illegal sale of human body parts sourced from medical schools in Arkansas and Massachusetts led this week to federal indictments against five people.
The United States Attorney’s Office in Scranton, PA, said the group faces charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods. The five are Cedric Lodge, 55, Goffstown, NH; Katrina Maclean, 44, Salem, MA; Joshua Taylor, 46, West Lawn, PA; Denise Lodge, 63, Goffstown, NH; and Mathew Lampi, 52, East Bethel, MN.
Previously charged in Little Rock were Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, PA, and Candace Chapman Scott, 36, of Little Rock.
According to Gerard M. Karam, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the charges allege that a nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and from an Arkansas mortuary.
Previous press accounts identified the Arkansas connection as Arkansas Central Mortuary Services, where Scott was employed to transport, cremate and embalm remains. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock sent the remains of cadavers from its medical school to Central Mortuary Services for disposal. The cadavers had been donated to UAMS for examination by medical students.
The charges announced this week allege that from 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, located in Boston, stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.
Lodge at times transported stolen remains from Boston to his residence in New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others, making arrangements via cellular telephone and social media websites.
At times, Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase. On some occasions, Taylor transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania. On other occasions, the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state.
Maclean and Taylor resold the stolen remains for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley. Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Scott, who stole remains from her employer.
Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by UAMS, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families.
Between October 12, 2021 through July 15, 2022, Scott is alleged to have shipped adult and fetal remains to Pauley through the U.S. mail. In total, Scott is accused of selling 20 boxes of stolen cadaver parts for about $11,000.
According to her indictment, Scott did not have an active mortician’s license, and was not authorized to harvest organs, tissues or bones.
(Editor’s Note: While the indictment lists specific body parts and remains that Scott shipped to Pauley, magnoliareporter.com has chosen not to list them).
Pauley sold many of the stolen remains he purchased to other individuals, including Matthew Lampi. Lampi and Pauley bought and sold from each other over an extended period of time and exchanged over $100,000 in online payments.
Last week, the U.S. Marshal Service was directed to transport Scott to a medical facility in Los Angeles for an evaluation. Her tentative trial date is set for October 30 – Halloween eve.
In total, Scott faces 12 criminal counts. These include conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, and interstate transportation of stolen property.
“Some crimes defy understanding,” said Karam. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims,” Karam said.
Karam thanked Harvard Medical School, which he identified as a victim, for its cooperation in this investigation, along with law enforcement in several states, including Arkansas.
The United States Attorney’s Office has and will continue to attempt to identify and contact as many of the victims and victims’ families affected by this case as possible. If anyone believes they or a family member may have been affected by the conduct charged in these indictments and information, contact the Victim and Witness Unit at USAPAM.Victim.Information@usdoj.gov or 717-614-4249.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 15 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.