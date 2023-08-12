There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-9-18-35-41, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $36 million ($17.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-15-21-67-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $194 million ($95.3 million cash).