Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-9-18-35-41, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $36 million ($17.5 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

10-15-21-67-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $194 million ($95.3 million cash).

