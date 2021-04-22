Monte A. Jackson, 27, of TEXarkana died about 5:24 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer at the 1.2-mile point of Interstate 49 near Doddridge in Miller County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jackson was driving a 2010 model Chrysler 300 north on I-49 when he struck the rear of the truck’s trailer. He lost control and his car traveled into the median, overturning several times.
Jackson was ejected and died at the scene.
The driver of the northbound 2009 International truck and trailer was not injured, and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Glendon Flowers investigated the wreck.