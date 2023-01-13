A single ticket sold in Maine won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
There were 14 Match 5 winners of $1 million in California (2), Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, New York (4), Pennsylvania and Texas.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $20,000. There were 11 Match 4 winners of $500. There were 11 Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were 25 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 38 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-8-46-47-48, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $404 million ($211.7 million).