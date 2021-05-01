Thirty Arkansas State Police recruits received their trooper commissions Thursday night during a graduation ceremony that followed the conclusion of a 14-week training academy session.
Recruits were hired from a field of 172 applicants previously certified by the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards as Arkansas law enforcement officers.
Graduates have received 860 hours of specialized training and classroom instruction since reporting to the Arkansas State Police Training Academy in Little Rock on January 19.
Six of the new troopers have been assigned to either Troop G based in Hope, or Troop F based in Warren, or have other South Arkansas connections.
Those troopers are:
Jordan Drake, 23, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, Lafayette County. He is a graduate of Columbia Christian School and the University of Arkansas in Hope-Texarkana.
Joe Willie Anderson, 41, assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Dallas County. He is a graduate of Dollarway High School and Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff.
Tyler Grant, 24, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Drew County. He is a graduate of McGehee High School.
Justin Edward Harper, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Calhoun County. He is a graduate of Harmony Grove High School and Southern Arkansas Tech University.
Kyle Robinson, 27, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Little Rock Central High School and Southern Arkansas University-Tech in Camden.
Trevoris Terrel Tatum, 27, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is a graduate of Smackover High School and Southern Arkansas University.
Over the next two weeks the trooper/recruits will report to their respective assigned Highway Patrol Division troop headquarters. They will receive an additional five weeks of instruction working alongside a Field Training Officer before being released to work alone as an Arkansas State Trooper.