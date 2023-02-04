Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-4-50-54-59, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

31-43-58-59-66, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $700 million ($375.7 million).

