There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-4-50-54-59, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
31-43-58-59-66, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $700 million ($375.7 million).